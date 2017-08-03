TOP STORIES
UNDP, RECs Opens Dialogue on Gender Mainstreaming
Representatives from the African Union Commission, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), United Nations agencies, civil society and academia met at a 3day workshop to share their experiences on issues affecting gender equality in Africa and identify good practices that can be scaled up on the continent.
The forum which was under the theme, “Mainstreaming Gender in Regional Economic Communities in Africa: Documenting Existing Models for Accelerating Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” organized by the African Union Commission and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Accra.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba said since Beijing, Africa embraced mainstreaming of Gender and women’s empowerment as a key approach to dealing with gender inequalities and ending discrimination of women; the Africa agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals- 2030 are all providing us with the need to adopt the transformative agenda.
She indicated that women in Ghana are the most disadvantaged in terms of economic, social and political opportunities, inspite of constituting 51% of the population.
The sector minister added that over the years, Ghana has adopted and continues to adopt a combination of strategies and interventions to promote gender equality and women empowerment.
Madam Otiko Djaba noted that, in the area of institutional framework, the establishment of Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs through Executive Instrument (EI 8) in January 2001, providing the core mandate to initiate and coordinate formulation of policies; monitor and evaluate execution of policies to promote gender mainstreaming, women empowerment and child development issues across all sectors.
She added that implementation of Gender Responsive Budgeting, piloted in three sectors of the economy; Education, Health and Agriculture in 2009 and expanded to 20 other sector ministries in 2015 as well as the development of a gender mainstreaming strategy aimed at using the government’s fiscal policy (normally considered “gender blind”) to achieve gender equality.
In the area of laws and policies, the Gender Minister stated that Ghana adopted a national Gender Policy in the year 2015 which seeks to mainstream gender concerns in all the planning processes of respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
Madam Otiko Djaba added that Ghana has also adopted a Domestic Violence law which criminalizes gender based violence, including harmful cultural practices; a National Child and Family Welfare Policy; a Social Protection Policy.
According to her, Ghana is also currently working on a Law to Regulate Domestic Workers in Ghana as well as an Affirmative Action legislation aimed at facilitating a minimum of 40% representation for women in all decision-making structures in the Country.
She stressed that currently Ghana has only 35 (12.7%) women parliamentarians in a 275 legislature which is woefully below the minimum UN recommended threshold of 30 per cent requirement.
Otiko Djaba said Government continues to work steadfast and devoted to the reduction of the “feminisation of poverty”.
She emphasised that the key strategies in achieving this are equitable access to land, credit, markets, social protection, including property rights.
The Sector Minister indicated that this policy dialogue intends to review the existing approaches and document good practices.
“It is critical that we learn from these best practices that would be presented here in the next three days to accelerate implementation and to enable us to achieve the much needed transformative results,” she posited.
The Country Director for UNDP Ghana, Dominic Sam noted that the current situation across Africa is depicted by discrimination against women and girls which are prevailing in politics, economics and social life.
He indicated that this could be attributed to the fact that, our efforts remained fragmented; thus, not sustainable, and very few have been scaled up.
Mr. Sam said substantive progress has been achieved in areas such education and health but, more needs to be done in gender acceleration.
He added that indeed, on this continent, gender inequality is still particularly high and requires robust efforts to stop the ongoing exclusion of women from economic growth and political participation.
Mr. Sam emphasised that when more women are involved in politics and leadership positions, women’s rights, priorities, needs and interests are less likely to be ignored or silenced.
According to him, the 2016 Human Development Report indicated that Gender inequality in the labour market alone costed sub-Saharan Africa about USD 105 billion in 2014.
He added that Africa is missing its full growth potential because a sizeable portion of its growth reserve – women – is not fully utilized.
The report, UNDP Country Director mentioned has recommended that there is the need to break down harmful social norms and cultural barriers that have a particularly serious impact on women and their families.
“Collectively we have adopted a number of strategies and approaches to fight gender inequality. Gender mainstreaming is one of them. We acknowledge islands of excellences and successful gains have been achieved in gender equality as a result of gender mainstreaming in development policies and programs and also gender specific interventions aiming at building women and girls’ capacities. However, to-date, the degree of institutionalization of gender mainstreaming is adjudged to be low. No wonder the persistent gender in-equalities still hurting the economic and social transformation of the African continent,” he stated.
Mr. Dominic Sam intimated that UNDP as an organization made the decision and investments to improve its own effectiveness and its institutional capacity to achieve gender equality through the implementation of a Gender Seal Certification process.
