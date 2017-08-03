modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Oil prices to push ex-pump prices up in August – IES

CitiFMonline
49 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Fuel prices for the first window in August 2017 will see a marginal increase of about 2.5%.

This is the prediction by the Institute of Economic Security (IES).

According to the IES, the increase is due to key indicators such as the marginal increase in crude oil prices.

Speaking to Citi Business News, the Principal Research Analyst at the IES, Richmond Rockson advised consumers to brace themselves to pay more for fuel.

“You look at crude oil prices on the world market and they have gone up slightly and averaging around 49.38 dollars per barrel as compared to a previous average of 49.07 dollars per barrel. You also look at the cedi to dollar exchange rate for the period under review. It takes into consideration the flat prices for the finished product for gasoline went up from 504.57 metric tons to 519.50 per metric tons. Gasoil also went up by 3.7% between 452.15% from a previous average of 432.27,” he explained.

On consumer expectations, he advised consumers to be prepared to pay more for the same litre.

“Consumers should expect an increment between five to ten pesewas per litre.”


By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

I’ll Score Mahama 4/10 – Sammens

3 hours ago

Minority’s critique of mid-year budget ‘illegitimate’ – Kwaku Kwarteng

3 hours ago

quot-img-1You have to elevate now than elevate later.

By: Lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.18785.1928
Pound Sterling5.78445.7916
Swiss Franc4.52304.5264
Canadian Dollar3.47873.4811
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.48693.4923
body-container-line