Honourable Finance Minister, Don't Spend A Penny Of Our Money On The UGCC 70th Anniversary
The unitary nature of the state ( Ghana) must always be guided and protected. Any attempt to undermine our oneness through distortion of our history must be resisted. We must not watch unconcerned for few selfish individuals to push us into historical hobbles.Those who are abreast with the authentic facts must stand up against this attempts to propound myths by the Danquah trolls and loyalists. The Finance Minister surprised every living soul in Ghana when he appeared on the floor of Parliament to present his maiden budget. He used part of his time to eulogize J. B Danquah and other forebears of his tradition.
When he appeared on the same platform to read his mid- year budget, he repeated his Pro- Danquah propaganda. The Minister reminded us of the 70th Anniversary of the UGCC and few days after his reminder, some of the NPP allies in the media have embarked on the usual facts distortion agenda with Paul Adom Otchere leading the crusade.
Let me assure the Finance Minister and his rented media personnel that the historical negationism or denialism they embarked upon to illegitimately distort our historical record will not succeed. And to your rented intellectuals, they must be assured that this historical revisionism or to reinterpret our historical record will only expose to public ridicule.
Who said Ghana owe the UGCC special thanks and commendation. Before I touch on contributions made by other nationalist movement before the UGCC formation, let me touch on some key facts about the UGCC vis-à-vis our independence.
Mr Ken Ofori-Atta and other Danquah loyalist must be told that if Nkrumah had succumbed to the original plans of the UGCC, we would not have had the Ghana we have today. The draft constitution of the UGCC did not cover or mention the Northern territories and Trans- Volta/ Togoland. The drafters of that constitution led by Danquah, concerned themselves with the Colony proper and to a less degree, with Ashanti as Nkrumah put it.Nkrumah pointed out that careless mistake and presented to them his outlined plans for the organization of each of the four regions Northern territories, Ashanti, the colony, and Trans-Volta/Togoland but his position was rejected by Danquah in his group.
The Finance Minister should find out from the books and other historical documents bequeathed to them, why he [Danquah] produced a design of an animal with two heads and one stomach as the emblem for the New Ghana. According to the African, it symbolises selfishness and lack of interest in others. Per the facts sitting in our books including those Danquah himself wrote, it is clear that the UGCC led Danquah and his group, focused on concentrated on an independence which was different from what Nkrumah pursued which gave birth to the Ghana we have today.
Mr Minister and Paul and their followers must find out what happened when Nkrumah decided to unite the part of our present Volta Region which was under United Kingdom Administration with an independent Gold
Coast. Who were the main sponsors of the Togoland Congress who agitated for the separation of British Togoland from the Gold Coast.Where did the forces who led the agitation, train their miscreants to cause violence in the area.Nkrumah had to impress upon the British Government for an opportunity to make a statement on the issue. The statement issued by Senor Eduardo Espinonza, exposed the covert operations the former UGCC elements undertook to make the integration of British Togoland impossible.
This attempt to make the formation of the UGCC the genesis of our independence struggle is not just unfortunate, but an insult to the early nationalists who organised opposition to British policies from the early days of the colonial administration. In 1852, coastal chiefs protested the imposition of a poll tax, 1868 a confederation of Fante States contested British interference in their local affairs. The Aborigines Right Protection Society was formed in 1890s to oppose land billls that threatened traditional land tenure. In the early 20th century, some nationalists challenged the arbitrary nature of the colonial political system which placed limitless power in the hands of the governor and his appointed legislative Council. We cannot narrate the true history of our independence without mentioning Casely- Hayford that great nationalist and lawyer who organised the National Congress of British West Africa.
All progressives must stand up against this primitive agenda being pursued.
Mr Minister desist from releasing funds from the state's kitty for the anniversary. The wife and family of Sergeant Adjetey deserve state support , our retired soldiers who supported the independence struggle are languishing in poverty.
