Police maintain heavy security in Avenor following Wednesday's clashes
There is a heavy police presence at Avenor in Accra Thursday morning following bloody clashes Wednesday that left several people injured and properties destroyed.
The clashes erupted between articulated truck drivers, spare parts dealers on one side, and a private land developer on the other over a parcel of land.
The clashes got very fierce as vehicles were torched in the process. There were also reports of gunshots, however, it is unclear which faction fired the gun.
Police had to use water cannons to break up the violent clash.
Two persons sustained multiple injuries in the process, reports Joy News’ Favour Nunoo.
The two factions are laying claim to a piece of land said to be a state property.
There is currently an interlocutory injunction stopping the two factions from developing the land.
Joy News’ Beatrice Adu reports Thursday morning that calm had returned to the area as armed police maintain a heavy presence.
She reports that at least 20 armed personnel have mounted a barricade and have been searching vehicles leaving and entering the Avenor community.
History of violence
This will not be the first time clashes have broken out in the area.
Last year, one person was killed and several others injured after similar clashes in which gunmen attacked residents.
Last year's violence erupted after a busload of people arrived at a settlement in the area to work on a property belonging to the Word Miracle Church.
The clashes came days after the church secured a court injunction to demolish structures on a parcel of land in the area.
The area is also among the election hotspots in Ghana.
