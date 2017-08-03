I’ll Score Mahama 4/10 – Sammens

TOP STORIES
The Chief Executive Officer of Citi 97.3FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah popularly known as Sammens has scored former President John Dramani Mahama 4 out of 10 for his performance in government.
According to Mr. Attah-Mensah, it is obvious that the former President performed poorly in office.
Despite rating the former president high for being easily accessible during his tenure, he thinks Mr. Mahama failed to deliver and transform the country.
“I would say that he could have done better…I will give him four [over 10] ofcourse but there is everything to show,” Mr. Attah-Mensah told Bola Ray on Star Chat Wednesday.
Responding to a question if he told the former president to sit up, Mr. Attah-Mensah said “in all honesty I wish I had the chance to…but the only engagement I had had with president Mahama one on one was on what I call ‘universitazation’ of our polytechnics, which we had serious engagement.”
“I’m of a different view turning the polytechnics into university and we had a solid engagement maybe a debate when he told me his convictions about why it should be so and the help he was going to receive from Germany and all that.”
Mr. Attah-Mensah who also revealed utmost support for the NPP said he has been exceedingly and abundantly impressed with the Akufo-Addo government in the last six months.
He added that he is very hopeful that President Akufo-Addo will deliver on all his promises.
