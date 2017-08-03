TOP STORIES
Adaklu residents live in fear as falling rocks threaten lives, destroy farms
Farms belonging to at least 200 residents of Adaklu- Helekpe, a community in Ho, the Volta Region capital, have been destroyed by falling rocks from a nearby mountain.
The Adaklu Mountain serve as a suitable land mass for farming activities, and many farmers cultivate their crops on it.
The mountain, which is about 12km from Ho is the tallest mountains in the Volta Region with great tourism potential, yet it currently poses a major threat to residents.
Rocks and large earth have started rolling down from the mountain following torrential rains, covering farmlands and destroying crops that were due or harvesting.
Community members say they are living in fear over a possible escalation of the number of falling rocks when the rain starts again.
They have also called on the government to provide some relief to them as their farms are destroyed.
"Things have been destroyed in our farms such as yam, cassava, maize, cocoa, and many other crops. The government is aware we have to eat. The government should help us" Said Elias Avenyo, an opinion leader.
Some residents say they heard an explosion on the mountain days before rocks started falling.
Initial assessment by NADMO
Initial assessment by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, suggests that 352 acres of farmland have so far been destroyed by the incident.
District Coordinator for NADMO, Carol Kawkofi, says the Organisation is embarking on a further assessment of the damage.
He said preliminary assessment points to a possible explosion coupled with the torrential rains led to the rocks losing their grip on the ground and rolling down the mountain.
The Geographical Survey Department is yet to confirm the report of a possible explosion.
Investigate cause
Meanwhile, the Chief of Adaklu-Helekpe, Togbe Krakani IV, has called for a full investigation into the cause of the incident to help forestall such happenings in the future.
"They should find out the exact cause of the falling off of the rocks down the mountain. Some people say there are mineral deposits that might have increased over time and could cause an explosion. We want to know," said Togbe Krakani IV.
