TOP STORIES
Don't love money more than yourself.By: julie china
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Drivers to stage 'Yentua Demo' over mandatory towing levy
The Ghana Committed Drivers Association (GCDA) has served notice of a nationwide demonstration to push for the repeal of the recently passed mandatory towing levy.
The Association says it is not in favor of the levy and wants the government to halt its implementation.
A press release dated August 3, 2017, and signed by the Association’s Chairman, Charles Danso did not give a date for the start of the nationwide protest but called on members to support the agitation.
Read: Transport Committee okays controversial towing levy; implementation likely in September
“We wish to inform all drivers, car owners and all stakeholders to join this demonstration for the betterment of our country Ghana. We will send a notice to the Police for the date and time they can be able to protect us on this demonstration,” the statement said.
Background
Parliament recently gave backing for the implementation of the controversial levy to be imposed on vehicle owners.
The law which was to take effect July 1, 2017, was suspended to enable the Transport Ministry to hold stakeholders engagements, following the massive public disapproval it received.
The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) introduced the service in order to rid the country’s roads of broken down vehicles that are abandoned and which cause accidents.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News