Social accountability increases in Ho West Assembly
Dzolokpuita (V/R), Aug. 2, GNA - Communities in the Ho West District of the Volta Region have increased participation in the Assembly's capital development projects and local government process under the Ghana's Strengthening Accountability Mechanisms project (GSAM) sponsored by the USAID.
The five-year project is aimed at increasing the availability of accessible information on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies' (MMDAs) capital development projects in 100 districts, and also to strengthen Civil Society Organizations, and citizen capabilities to monitor MMDAs development projects in 50 other districts.
Mr Fred Hayibor, Programs Manager, Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), said district assemblies spent about 70 per cent of funds on physical projects hence, the need for citizens to ensure they were well managed.
Mr Hayibor said this during an address at a town hall meeting at Dzolokpuita to assess the construction of a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Tsyome Afedo, and a slaughter house with ancillary facilities at Kpedze, all in the Ho-West District.
He said GLOWA, since the project's implementation in 2015, has been building the capacities of citizens in three districts; Ho West, Krachi East, and Nkwanta South, through a network of Community Development Monitors who utilised an assessment tool to collect information on the planning and implementation of capital development projects.
Mr Hayibor said the assessment tool, developed by GSAM's partners; CARE, ISODEC, and IBIS, produced a cumulative scorecard to monitor projects from initiation to execution, and rated the Assemblies' performance on a scale of 0 to 100.
He said the GSAM project has resulted in the furnishing and electrification of a three unit disability-friendly classroom block in the Krachi East District, as well as the construction of a mechanized borehole for a 12-seater water closet toilet facility at Dzolokpuita.
Mr Hayibor said capital project monitoring kept stakeholders on their toes and expressed the hope that other districts would learn from the project.
GNA
