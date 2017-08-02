TOP STORIES
half a loaf is better than none is a poor consolation for an unachieved goalBy: ENOCH OFORI AFFUL
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Wassa East District Assembly area councils inaugurated
Daboase (W/R), Aug. 2, GNA - Efforts to boost local governance and participatory democracy have been given a push in the Wassa East District of the Western Region with the inauguration of the Wassa East Area Councils.
Four Area Councils made up of Daboase, Ekutuase, Enyinabrem and Ateiku were inaugurated during a short ceremony at Daboase.
The ceremony was also used to elect Area Council chairpersons as well as the formation of two subcommittees, the Finance and Administration and Development planning subcommittees.
Mr Wilson Arthur, the Wassa East District Chief Executive (DCE), said the inauguration and operationalisation of the Area Councils forms a critical part of Ghana's governance structure as they brought democracy and development to the door steps of local communities.
The DCE, who swore into office members of the Area Councils, said these local governance sub-structures would help enhance the work of the District Assembly in the areas of revenue mobilization, budget planning, project monitoring and protection of Assembly's property within their jurisdiction as well as make proposals to the Assembly for the levying and collection of special rates and levies.
Mr Arthur said the management of the Assembly has resolved to adequately resource these sub-structures with the requisite logistics and supporting staff to enable them to function effectively.
He said the Assembly has decided to cede some of its revenue collection responsibilities to the Area Councils so that upon collection, they would retain a percentage of the revenues for the running of their offices and other mandatory activities whiles rendering accounts to the assembly.
All the elected Area Council chairman pledged to adopt innovative ways to improve revenue collection.
GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Politics