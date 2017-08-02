modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Wassa East District Assembly area councils inaugurated

GNA
1 hour ago | Politics

Daboase (W/R), Aug. 2, GNA - Efforts to boost local governance and participatory democracy have been given a push in the Wassa East District of the Western Region with the inauguration of the Wassa East Area Councils.

Four Area Councils made up of Daboase, Ekutuase, Enyinabrem and Ateiku were inaugurated during a short ceremony at Daboase.

The ceremony was also used to elect Area Council chairpersons as well as the formation of two subcommittees, the Finance and Administration and Development planning subcommittees.

Mr Wilson Arthur, the Wassa East District Chief Executive (DCE), said the inauguration and operationalisation of the Area Councils forms a critical part of Ghana's governance structure as they brought democracy and development to the door steps of local communities.

The DCE, who swore into office members of the Area Councils, said these local governance sub-structures would help enhance the work of the District Assembly in the areas of revenue mobilization, budget planning, project monitoring and protection of Assembly's property within their jurisdiction as well as make proposals to the Assembly for the levying and collection of special rates and levies.

Mr Arthur said the management of the Assembly has resolved to adequately resource these sub-structures with the requisite logistics and supporting staff to enable them to function effectively.

He said the Assembly has decided to cede some of its revenue collection responsibilities to the Area Councils so that upon collection, they would retain a percentage of the revenues for the running of their offices and other mandatory activities whiles rendering accounts to the assembly.

All the elected Area Council chairman pledged to adopt innovative ways to improve revenue collection.

GNA

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Politics

TOP STORIES

Gov’t doctored budget figures just to ‘look good’ – Minority

1 hour ago

Volta Region places last on health league table

1 hour ago

quot-img-1half a loaf is better than none is a poor consolation for an unachieved goal

By: ENOCH OFORI AFFUL quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.18785.1928
Pound Sterling5.78445.7916
Swiss Franc4.52304.5264
Canadian Dollar3.47873.4811
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.48693.4923
body-container-line