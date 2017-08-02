TOP STORIES
Refurbished Room of 37 Military Hospital ready for use
Accra, Aug. 2, GNA - The Retired Commission Officers Club (RCOC) on Wednesday commissioned a refurbished room of the Yaa Asantewaa Ward at the 37 Military Hospital for use after supporting its renovation with GH¢10,000.00.
The renovation covered the painting, tiling of the floor, washroom, and replacement of curtains and provision of chairs in the Room 10 of the Ward.
Wing Commander Robert Owoo (Retired), the President of RCOC, said as part of the Club's annual routine, offering were made to support the needy in society but they decided to assist the 37 Military Hospital this year.
Wing Commander Owoo said upon comprehensive check with the Command at the Hospital, there was a consensus to assist the Room 10 of the Ward.
He noted: 'We are happy to know that our money has gone very far in renovating the room and to officially hand it over to the Command for their use.'
Brigadier General Ernest Saka, the Commander at 37 Military Hospital, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture demonstrated by the retired commissioned officers, saying the money came in at the time it was needed most, encouraging others to help.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the event, Brigadier General Saka called on individuals and institutions to come to the aid of the Hospital by adopting a ward to refurbish.
He said with the 420 toilets facilities in the Hospital, at every point in time, at least 50 were in bad conditions and called on benevolent individuals and institutions to help constantly improving their status.
A visit to the other rooms in the ward revealed the deplorable state of some of the rooms begging for urgent attention, which had resulted in the evacuation of patients from those rooms.
Meanwhile, other rooms were under refurbishment by benevolent individuals to contribute to raising the standard of the Ward to an ultra-modern status.
GNA
By William Fiabu/ Julius K. Satsi, GNA
