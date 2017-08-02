TOP STORIES
Gov't needs $22.6b to address current environmental challenges - Elias Ayuk
Director of the United Nations University, Elias Ayuk, said governments’ play a huge role in sensitizing citizens as to what changes must be made to curb the effects of climate change.
He said, “The current state of climate change in Ghana would require $22.6 billion to address the current environmental challenges and this is why we organized this meeting, to bring the private and public sector together.”
Government is making strides to partner with the private sector to address the current environmental challenges in accordance with the national climate change master plan 2013, Head of Climate Change and Sustainable Development at the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Peter Dery said.
Speaking to JoyBusiness at a workshop on the Role of Clean Technologies in achieving green growth in Ghana, Peter Dery said government is partnering with the private sector to raise funds and create policies to ensure that big ticket organizations especially in the aviation sector contribute their quota in curbing human activities on the climate.
Mr. Dery said, “It cannot be just government. It is a joint effort.”
Speaking on how far Ghana is in the fight to curb climate change, he said “Ghana’s current standing on renewable energy is less than 2%.”
According to the Paris Agreement that Ghana signed on to, Ghana should be running on 10% renewable by 2020.
The consultative workshop was organized by the United Nations university institute for natural resources in Africa to promote the application of science and technology and to create enabling conditions to battle the effects of climate change on industries and businesses.
