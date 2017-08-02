TOP STORIES
Weija-Gbawe MP Donates 150 LED Street Lights
The MP for Weija-Gbawe constituency and Deputy Minister for Health, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah has donated 150 LED street lights to beef up security in her constituency. The all time MP in a ceremony today, Wednesday August 2, 2017 presented the above mentioned LED street lights to 14 electoral area coordinators who received the items on behalf of their electoral areas and the communities they represent.
The indefatigable MP in a close up interview with Hard Point Newspaper in her office remarked that, her decision to provide street lights to communities in the constituency stems from a promise she made to constituents during the electioneering period, therefore fulfilling that promise gives her joy.
She added that, it is necessary to beef up security to protect life and property in the constituency. She recounted some experiences where constituents have fallen victim to a number of robbery incidents in some parts of the constituency. “Human safety is my major concern and for that matter advancing the safety of constituents gives me joy and satisfaction as a member of parliament” she reiterated.
Each of the 14 electoral areas received 10 street lights to be installed in some principals streets in communities which are vulnerable to armed robbery.
Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah hinted that, more of the LED street lights will be provided from time to time by her to ensure that more street lights are installed in all part of the constituency to keep constituents and properties safe.
The ceremony was graced by party executives, members and constituents.
