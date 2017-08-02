TOP STORIES
Photos: Bomigo, VR; Pupils learn ICT with clay
Teachers at Bomigo Basic School, located on an island in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, have been forced to rely on keyboards made of clay, to effectively teach pupils about computers.
The community has no electricity yet schools have been supplied black&white computers with accessories.
Joy News correspondent, Ivy Setordzi visited the area and reported, Thomas Ahiabor, uses his single laptop to lead the teaching of ICT lessons.
The pupils have to imagine what computers are, by relying on computer accessories like keyboard moulded of clay.
A frustrated Mr. Ahiabor believes relying on clay-moulded computer accessories, though not the best, is the most clever thing they could do. They are taking advantage of local resources, in this case, the large deposits of clay they have.
“The situation is very bad and we have no choice than to take advantage of the clay deposits to mould the computers,” the teacher said.
Sadly, there are no materials for the ICT program in the school, making the situation even worse and very difficult.
Member of Parliament for the area, Kofi Humado, however, told the reporter although he has some computers available to be delivered to the school the unavailability of electricity, means it will be of no use to the pupils.
Efforts to provide a bridge to link other nearby communities have been hampered since the change of government, the MP lamented.
“If the bridge can be constructed then the rural electrification program can also go through then the road can also follow,” Mr. Humado appealed.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ivy Sertordzi, V/R
