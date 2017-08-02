TOP STORIES
Clashes break at Avenor over piece of land
Police are on high alert in Avenor in Accra to avert a possible bloodletting between Avenor articulated and spare parts dealers on one hand and workers of a private developer on the other.
Two persons have sustained multiple injuries in the ensuing clashes Wednesday morning but Joy News’ Favour Nunoo who is present at Avenor reported of a reprisal later Wednesday evening.
The two factions are laying claim to a piece of land said to be a state property. There is currently an interlocutory injunction stopping the two factions from developing the land.
Later Wednesday evening, one of the factions is believed to have poured petrol over the vast land which has a mosque and a number of articulated vehicles sitting on it.
It took the timely intervention of the police to avert a rather precarious situation.
No arrests have been made at least for now, Favour reported.
