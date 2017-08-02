TOP STORIES
Family of assaulted Marwako worker happy with judgement
The brother of assaulted Marwako Restaurant caterer, says justice has been served his sister, Evelyn Boakye after the High court handed a nine-month jail term to the Abelemkpe branch Manager for assault offense.
Kobby Ofori said even though she could not make it to the court on Wednesday when the judgment was announced because she has a doctor’s appointment to check on her eyes.
“When I told her of the court outcome she was happy and in tears. She was excited that Ghanaians and the whole world know the truth about what happened to her.
“She was humiliated with all the stigma and pain and the pronouncement of the judgment is going to soothe her pain,” he said.
The Abeka District Court on Wednesday, sentenced the Marwarko restaurant Supervisor, Jihad Chaaban to nine months imprisonment for assaulting one of the workers.
The court found him guilty of unlawfully causing harm and assault but found him not guilty of offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace.
In February 2017, there were reports that Mr Chaaban assaulted Evelyn Boakye by grabbing her neck and forced her face into a jar of blended pepper.
According to the prosecution, he accused her of fidgeting with the blender.
He was charged with the offensive conduct by calling the victim a prostitute and intentionally and unlawfully, causing harm and assault.
Three other employees who were present as their colleague was being maltreated were said to have looked on helplessly due to threats from the supervisor to dismiss anyone who came close.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
But the ruling handed down by Magistrate Victoria Ghansah found him guilty of assault and causing harm to the caterer.
Although there had earlier been a case of out of court settlement, the Magistrate rejected the terms saying an out-of-court settlement is a civil matter, which has not been brought before her.
She said the case under her jurisdiction is a criminal matter and proceeded to deliver her judgment on the substantive matter.
According to the victim's brother, the two parties came to an agreement on the compensation with the help of the Labour Commission and Employment Ministry.
Although he said they were compensated, he will not disclose how much to the media because of the terms of the agreement.
He said they were at a loss why Mr Chaaban’s lawyer confused the criminal case between him and the state, with the compensation in the civil case.
Regarding the appeal concerns raised by the counsel for the jailed Supervisor, Mr Ofori said, “the prosecution was able to close the case beyond reasonable doubt to merit any appeal.”
“Maybe they might have fresh evidence, that I can’t tell,” he added.
He said the family wants the doctors to clear Ms Boakye on her condition so she goes back to school.
