Photos : Luv FM holds Fitness Walk.

MyJoyOnline
43 minutes ago | General News

This year's edition of the Luv FM Fitness Walk which was held in Kumasi during the weekend attracted hundreds of participants.

It is arguably described as the biggest fitness program in Ashanti Region.

The much-anticipated event which drew an overwhelming audience was led by Commanding Officer for Fourth Battalion of Infantry, Lieutenant-Colonel Sebastian Arhin and military contingent, including wives of personnel who also joined.

Participants converged at the Kumasi City Mall, the starting and finishing point, for the warm-up and the after-walk aerobics.

