Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
We must support national towing programme – GPRTU
Despite the growing public outrage against the implementation of the mandatory tow tax, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has thrown its weight behind the move.
According to the union, the spate of road accidents by abandoned broken down vehicles on Ghanaian roads will reduce if the tow tax is implemented.
The Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament on Tuesday recommended that government implement the mandatory tow tax and the National Chairman of GPRTU, Kwame Kumah has told Citi News he believes the move will benefit all road users, despite concerns with the amount being paid for the tax.
The Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament roped in a number of stakeholders into discussions on the matter, including the GPRTU, and Mr. Kumah said his people had come concerns with the price and asked that “they should reduce the price small for us.”
Concerns notwithstanding, he said “the initiative is good so all of us should put everything aside and think about Ghana first.”
“Sometimes if some of the buses or trucks break down on the road, it will take about four or five days for them to be moved and it used to cause accidents. So the initiative that government is bringing will help the road be peaceful for us.”
“I am a driver by profession and if you are driving at night and don't take time, a car which has broken down on the road that is not showing any signal can cause an accident,” Mr. Kumah said.
The Road Safety Management Services (RSMSL) will be spearheading this nationwide towing program, in which drivers will be required to pay a road safety fee ranging between GHc 10 and GHc 100.
By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
