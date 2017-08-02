TOP STORIES
A word for a wise is enoughBy: nana kofi gyasi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Jackson College Of Education Supports Kumasi Central Prisons
Mrs. Theodosia W. Jackson, Principal of the Jackson College of Education (JCE), a subsidiary of the Jackson Educational Complex in Kumasi has funded the renovation of the male and female lavatory facilities of the Administration Block of the Kumasi Central Prisons.
Mrs. Jackson said at the launch of the renovated facility today amid pageantry that she has since 1985, when she engaged in evangelization at the Prisons, provided various forms of support by offering donations with the intention of meeting the needs of the inmates of the Kumasi Central Prisons.
As part of her contributions to the maintenance and running of the Kumasi Central Prisons are the provision of 100 beds, high density Latex foam mattresses , canopies and chairs, bed sheets and tiling of Kitchen floor.
She has also provided an air conditioner for the in-house clinic to enable the facility store its stock of drugs and medicine. Further to the aforementioned, she has renovated the lavatories of the chaplain’s office and the female prisons as well as funding the maintenance of the septic truck.
Mrs. Jackson called on society to seek the welfare of the inmates by helping to supply some of their needs. According to her, it is not enough to just visit and pray for them.
She again posited that, the transformation of inmates should be a major concern of the general public, hence the call on all and sundry to support them regularly.
“It is incumbent on society to always show love towards prison inmates as a therapy for reform”, Mrs. Jackson advised.
Mr. Lord Nii Boye Tagoe, Deputy Director of Prisons, lauded the benefactor (Mrs. Jackson) who he described as a good person for supporting the Kumasi Central Prisons over the years.
He called on the general public to help in the complete rehabilitation and transformation of the inmates and not make them hardened criminals in society.
According to him, inmates who get no support from society during their incarceration tend to visit their wrath on members of civil society for neglect.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Regional News