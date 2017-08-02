TOP STORIES
NDC Laid A Good Foundation For The Success The NPP Is Enjoying In The Agric Sector - BT Baba
Ranking member of the Opposition National democratic Congress, Hon. BT Baba has revealed that the good policies implemented by the erstwhile Mahama Administration is amounting to the success that the NPP is enjoying in the Agric. Sector.
He explained even though the NPP may not admit it, it was clearly evident that the previous administration did a good job. He revealed that he was not surprised that the NPP government were taking credit for the significant growth rate in the Agriculture sector adding the sector has moved from a 0% growth rate to almost 3% growth rate.
“How did the Agriculture sector experience such growth within 7 months? It means we did a good work. We imported five hundred (500) Tractors from Brazil. We also got funds from Canada so if the Agric sector has seen a significant growth, it was because we laid a good foundation”.
He said this on Agoo tv’s Yensempa show hosted by Bonohene Baffour Awuah when he was reacting to a claim by the Hon. George Mireku Duka who said the Nana Addo led government has started implementing changes in all aspects of the Nation.
