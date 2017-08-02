TOP STORIES
WE MUST NOT ALLOW TOO MUCH WATER TO PASS UNDER OUR BRIDGE.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
The Minority Are Just Being Hypocrites - Hon. Siaka Stevens
Chairperson of Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, Hon. Siaka Stevens has called on Ghanaians to debunk claims by the minority that the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye is unfair to them.
According to him, the actions of the opposition is hypocritical in nature and the public must not pay heed to whatever they are saying. He added their actions are intended to slow down the fast pace at which the Nana Addo led government is working to improve the quality of life in the country.
“Leadership of Parliament agreed that double questioning will be prevented from both sides on the floor of parliament. It is therefore surprising that the opposition are acting this way. It is Hypocrisy.” -He said
He explained that leadership of both sides of parliament agreed to prevent double questioning in parliament. A norm which has been in existence for quiet sometime.
The MP for Jaman north added the NPP government since Former president Kufuor’s time has been known to promote healthy debates on the floor of parliament as against claims by the opposition NDC.
The outspoken Member of Parliament also lamented their ordeal under the Mahama government which had Hon. Doe Adjaho as its speaker of parliament. According to him, the then speaker restricted the opposition from asking very relevant questions but they remained quiet.
He said this to Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Agoo tv’s Yensempa Show which airs every weekday from 6am to 8am.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News