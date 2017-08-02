modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Stakeholders welcome plans by gov't to revamp Volta Star Textiles

Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
42 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Some stakeholders in the fabrics and garments industry have welcomed government’s planned bid for new strategic partners in revamping the Volta Star Textiles Limited.

According to them, revamping the company will be a huge relieve for the industry in its bid to support government’s industrialization agenda.

This follows some revelations that the company is facing dire financial crises for some time now.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen announced the decision to open the bid for new potential investors.

Mr. Kyerematen cited the inability of the initial investors, Bullion Investment Consortium to inject the expected capital of $13 million into the company’s operations for a 70 percent stake.

According to him, the company is also to be considered for government’s stimulus package.

The United States Agency of International Development, USAID-Ghana said it will also be considering support for the initiative.

The Chief Executive of Sleek Garment and Exports Limited, Nora Bannerman Abbot told JoyBusiness, the decision could not have come at a better time.

She said, “What we need is to generate businesses. We need more orders coming in, as the orders grow, investors in the textile industry will also choose to make here a destination to establish their businesses.

Nora Bannerman said, “We are importing most of our fabrics from China whether on the open market or directly for our business where we could actually produce these here and generate jobs to our people.”

“So we need to take a look at all of this. But it is a challenge for us and looking at my sector for instance, out of we could generate businesses,” she said.

An evaluation by PriceWater House Coopers showed a minimum of GHâ‚µ20 million may be required to make Volta Star Textiles that viable given its total debt of 13.4million Ghana cedis as at May, 2017.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

Thank Mahama for 'last-minute' Auditor-General appointment – Ace Ankom...

3 hours ago

Auditor-General begins processes to retrieve ‘looted’ state cash

3 hours ago

quot-img-1‘Victory belongs to the most persevering.’

By: Napoleon Bonaparte quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line