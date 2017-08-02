TOP STORIES
standing firm draws in ambtionBy: Lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
6,000 farmers in Bawku register to farm under supervision of MOFA
Bawku (UE), Aug. 02, GNA - About 6,000 farmers in the Bawku Municipality and its environs have registered to farm under the supervision and monitoring of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA).
The farmers who would be beneficiaries of the fertilizer subsidy are to crop varieties of maize, soya bean, rice and vegetables that were carefully chosen because they could withstand harsh weather conditions and attacks from pests and insects.
Mr Charles Akowtiga, the Bawku Municipal Director of Agricultural, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday in Bawku.
He said the chosen crops were government priority areas and the farmers had been equipped with some farming skills through training and provided with seeds to enable them increase production and the quality of their produce.
He said the increase in production would ensure food security.
Commenting on the planting for food and jobs programme, Mr Akowtiga said MOFA would supply farmers with improved seedlings and deploy over 1,600 Agricultural Extension Agents (AEA) who would provide agricultural services to the farmers.
He encouraged farmers especially the youth to enrol onto the exercise as it was going to be a four-year programme which would benefit them and promote quality livelihood for them and their communities.
He called on more community members to enrol on the programme as that would help them produce more food.
GNA
By Jerry Azanduna, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance