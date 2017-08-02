TOP STORIES
God encourages the poor and gives warning to the rich.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Eight health facilities receive US$1.3 million equipment
Agroyesum (Ash), Aug 02, GNA - Medical supplies and equipment costing US$1.3 million have been made available for distribution to eight health facilities in the Amansie West District to help improve the quality of healthcare to people in the area.
This was a joint donation by American NGO, Project C.U.R.E and Asanko Gold Mines, a mining company at Manso-Nkran.
Saint Martin's Catholic Hospital, Manso-Nkwanta, Adubia, Manso-Nkran, and Abore Health Centres, Keniago Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, Essuowin Health Centre and the Mother of God Clinic at Esaase, benefitted.
Mr. Charles Amoah, General Manager (Operations), Asanko Mines, at the presentation ceremony, said the gift would significantly enhance the operations of the facilities.
His company contributed US$200,000.00 to cover the shipment and import duties on the medical supplies and equipment.
He said being a good corporate citizen, it had made the development and welfare of the people, its major priority.
He added that it would continue to be involved in interventions that would have positive impact on their lives and cited the support for education and vocational training and the provision of access to finance.
Mr. William Asante Bediako, the District Chief Executive (DCE), applauded the Mine for serving as a reliable development partner.
He described the donation as a 'welcome relief' to the people and asked the beneficiary facilities to take good care of the equipment and supplies.
These, he said, should be used to bring healing and comfort to the sick.
Mr. Dominic Dorbi, the District Health Director, thanked Project C.U.R.E and Asanko Mines for what he termed 'the wonderful gesture'. GNA
By Paul Antwi, GNA
