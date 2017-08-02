modernghana logo

Education Director condemns defecation in classrooms

GNA
1 hour ago | Education

Obogu (Ash), Aug 02, GNA - The Asante-Akim South District Education Director, Mr. Ignatius Mwimbe Ere-Der, has expressed deep worry about the unhealthy practice of people defecating in classrooms.

He said this was completely inhuman and should not be allowed to continue in any of the communities.

He called for the chiefs, assembly members and the unit committees to do more to rein in the unscrupulous individuals involved in the despicable practice.

Mr. Ere-Der was speaking at an inter-circuit festival of arts and culture for basic schools held at Obogu.

'The impact of cultural practices on protection, education and development of the Ghanaian child' was the theme chosen for the event.

The children put on display traditional dance, songs and cultural practices of various ethnic groups across the nation.

The Education Director used the occasion to also highlight the need for the communities to take steps to safeguard school lands, to prevent encroachment by developers.

He urged the youth to take pride in the nation's cultural heritage and to reject foreign cultural influence, which tended to adore violence and indiscipline.

Nana Oduro Appenteng Darkwah, the chief of Obogu, applauded the move at helping to preserve rich culture of the country.

GNA

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Education

