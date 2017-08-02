modernghana logo

Women's patronage in 'planting for food and jobs' low

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Juaso (Ash), Aug 02, GNA - Patronage of women in the 'Planting for food and jobs' programme in the Asante-Akim South District has been low.

Out of the 250 farmers participating in the government's flagship agriculture programme only 17 are women.

Dr. David Anambam, the District Director of the Food and Agriculture Ministry, said they had been supplied with inputs - planting materials including quality maize and pepper seeds.

A total of 1,306 farmers, including 254 women had initially registered to participate in the programme but only 250 had collected the inputs as of the end of last month.

Many of them appeared to be finding it difficult to pay for the highly subsidized inputs.

Dr. Anambam said the late arrival of the planting materials and fertilizers was also to blame for the generally unimpressive patronage.

He was however, upbeat that things were going to radically change, come the minor planting season.

He indicated that maize, rice, pepper and tomato seeds together with fertilizers so far supplied, could cover 390 hectares of land.

He added that they had adequate stock of improved planting materials and fertilizes for the minor season and encouraged farmers to take advantage of the programme to transform their lives. GNA

Social News

