Financial constraints collapsing St Ambrose College of Education
The Rector of the Saint Ambrose College of Education at Dormaa Akwamu in the Dormaa East District of the Brong-Ahafo Region, Reverend Father George Kyeremeh, has expressed worry that government has since 2015 failed to honour its responsibilities towards the administration of the school.
Speaking on the Space FM Morning Flight 877 hosted by Dickson Smith on Monday, Rev Father Kyeremeh said the administration of the school has become very difficult due to government’s inability to make the needed resources available to the college since the absorption almost two years ago.
According to him, since then, the school has held series of meetings with the Public Service Commission and presented the necessary documents to the government through the National Council for Tertiary Education.
Rev. Father Kyeremeh said the school is now dependentt on the lean school fees taken from the students for the administration of the school, which according to him is not helping in the smooth running of the school.
The only solution in sight now is for the Ministry of Education to ask the ministry of finance to give the school financial clearance to enable them charge the students for administrative purposes until government responds to them.
He said the management of the school has billed the students and would refund the monies to the students when government pays the school.
The Rector said all the infrastructure and other developmental projects at the school were carried by the Catholic Diocese, which have been handed over to the government.
He added that government’s responsibility now is to absorb the payment of staff salaries.
Thompson Owusu Baah, the Students Representatives Council (SRC), President of the Saint Ambrose College of Education in an interview said they were paying tuition, utility and other fees when the school was privately managed, but government asked them to stop paying those fees after the absorption.
Mr. Owusu Baah said due to the inability of the government to fulfill its part of the agreement, it has resulted in a huge debt for the school, because the school is running on loans.
