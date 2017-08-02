TOP STORIES
one needs not be a genius to spot a goat in a flock of sheep.By: mukaila hadi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Residents of Kofikrom use makeshift structures for rooms
Joy News has learnt that the astronomical cost of housing continues to pose a challenge to many Ghanaians.
In Joy News Agenda today, Maxwell Agbagba observed that many people are finding diverse ways to minimize their spending on housing as there cannot afford to pay rents to secure a room or an apartment.
Many residents in Kofikrom, a sprawling community in Accra live in makeshift structures with polythene bags as roofs.
Residents there said they do not have to worry about paying any rent charges as the onetime purchase of their little wooden structures caters for their shelter needs.
One of the residents, Stephen Aryee told Maxwell Agbagba his salary of GHâ‚µ400 cannot pay rent.
According to him, he made efforts to get a place to lay his head but the amounts mentioned to him as rent charges were too expensive. He could not even afford to rent a place for 2000.00 cedis for a period of three years.
Stephen Aryee explained that with the expenses he makes everyday, it will be difficult for him to pay GHâ‚µ2000 as rent. He however finds it affordable at Kofikrom where pays little or no money for a place to lay his head.
Story by Ghana | myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu | [Intern] | [email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News