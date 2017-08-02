TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Stanbic Bank to set up Enterprise Club
Stanbic Bank Ghana, in its quest to build and maintain sustainable relationships with its customers, is to start an Enterprise Club this year.
The Enterprise Club aims at bringing entrepreneurs, and small and medium enterprises together to network and share ideas on how to build sustainable businesses.
This, according to Pearl Nkrumah, Head of Enterprise Banking at Stanbic Bank, is in line with the bank’s commitment to support SMEs in building their businesses in every way possible, including offering financial advisory services.
“The Club will afford members the opportunity to frequently engage with financial and business experts and learn best practices in business management,” she said.
“The bank is also putting in place monitoring devices and other initiatives to track the progress and growth of Small and Medium Enterprises,” she added.
Madam Nkrumah disclosed this when Stanbic Bank Ghana, in collaboration with KPMG, held a training session for its SME customers at Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.
The purpose of the training session was to equip SMEs with the necessary know-how and skills in book keeping and basic accounting practices.
It was also organized to address challenges SMEs face in their attempt to access some financial services particularly SME loans. Another focus of the session was to equip SMEs with the needed skills for ensuring growth and sustainability.
She said the Bank plans to organize more educative and engaging events for entrepreneurs in Kumasi and other parts of the country in the coming weeks.
“Our doors are equally open to customers who couldn’t make it to this engagement,” she said. “We will reach out to those who could not make it this time so as to impact on them some of the knowledge we gained here.”
Stanbic Bank Ghana has over the years shown its commitment to the growth of businesses. The Enterprise Direct unit has a team of dedicated business bankers who provide strategic coaching for businesses.
The bank has a special partnership with KPMG which offers its SME clients packages that help make them thrive and spur their growth.
