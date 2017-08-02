TOP STORIES
Venezuela vote: Turnout figure ‘tampered with’
Turnout numbers for Sunday’s controversial vote in Venezuela have been “tampered with”, the company that provided the voting system alleges.
Venezuela’s electoral authorities said more than eight million people voted in the elections for a new constituent assembly.
But the CEO of Smartmatic, Antonio Mugica said the actual turnout differed by at least one million.
The opposition has also said the figures were inflated.
“It is with the deepest regret that we have to report that the turnout numbers on Sunday 30th July for the Constituent Assembly in Venezuela were tampered with,” Mr Mugica said.
He added that although his company had recorded the true number of voters, a full audit would have to take place before he could give the precise figure.
During the vote, Venezuelans were asked to select more than 500 representatives to make up a constituent assembly.
The opposition, which boycotted the vote, saw it as a power grab by President Nicolás Maduro.
Turnout is seen as crucial in the vote. Given that the opposition refused to field candidates, the figure gives an indication of support for the government.
