NPP, NDC members clash at Sankore; one shot dead
One person has been killed at Sankore in the Asunafo South district of the Brong Ahafo Region during clashes between supporters of the governing New patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The deceased, popularly known as Gatuso, who resides in Sankore Zongo, was gunned down on Saturday night during a riot while others sustained gun wounds.
It is unclear whether the riot is linked to the friction between the NPP and NDC members in the area which had lingered since 2008.
Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Asunafo south district Police Commander, ASP Kwasi Boakye said “…a boy was shot dead out of some misunderstanding, at Sankore Zongo.”
“We are yet to establish the actual cause but so far, what I have is that there is one Atta Kwasi whom the NPP boys are not happy with, because of how he (Atta Kwasi) handled them when the NDC were in power. So they wanted him to pay for some of the crimes he allegedly committed so any time they see him they become very angry.”
The police commander said Atta Kwasi was accosted by some NPP supporters but members of the NDC came to his aid leading to the misunderstanding in the area.
He said Atta Kwasi has been on the police wanted list for some time now but have been very evasive.
ASP Boakye said two persons have so far arrested and many declared wanted while investigations continues.
The dead body has been deposited at the Goaso government hospital morgue for autopsy.
By: Atiewin Mohammed/citifmonline.com/Ghana
