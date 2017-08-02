TOP STORIES
Mawarko manager jailed nine months
Abelemkpe Mawarko branch manager Jihad Chabaan, who is standing trial for assaulting a caterer at the restaurant, has been found guilty of assault and causing harm.
The Abeka District Court judge has sentenced him to 9 months in prison.
Jihad, who is accused of dipping the face of Evelyn Boakye into blended pepper was dragged to court last March over the charges of offensive conduct, assault and causing harm.
His lawyers had at the previous hearing presented terms of an out of court settlement in an attempt to get the court to discharge the accused person.
Magistrate Victoria Ghansah rejected the terms saying an out-of-court settlement is a civil matter which has not been brought before her. She said the case under her jurisdiction is a criminal matter.
She then proceeded to deliver her judgement on the substantive matter.
Magistrate Ghansah said prosecution had succeeded in proving beyond reasonable doubt that Jihad assaulted the caterer and also caused harm.
He was subsequently sentenced to 6 months in prison for assault and 9 months for causing harm.
Both sentences run concurrently. Jihad's lawyers have signalled they intend to appeal the judgment.
