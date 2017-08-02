TOP STORIES
2 grabbed for issuing fake vehicle number plates
The Upper East Regional office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has arrested two persons suspected to be issuing fake licenses and number plates to vehicle owners in the region.+
The suspects were arrested in their hide out in the Ashanti region upon a tip-off.
The two suspects, Mohammed Awal age 29 and Moro Bukari age 52 work as agents of HFC Embossment Company Limited in Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.
They are allegedly involved in a syndicate that facilitates the procurement and issuance of fake licenses, number plates as well as processing of passport.
Speaking to Citi News, the acting Upper East Regional manager of DVLA, Mutawakil Abdulai said the suspects have been handed over to the police for prosecution.
“We found fake enbossment number plates for motors and vehicles, transfer and registration documents for motors and vehicles, road weary certificates. They also produce fake insurance stickers, international driving permits, DV plates among others”.
“They were also involved in the processing of fake travelling passports and the procurement of customs duty for their clients. All the fake documents have been given to the police to tender it as evidence for the suspects to face the full rigours of the law because they have caused a huge loss to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), to government and to the DVLA,” Mr. Mutawalik said..
He the DVLA has siezed about 1,000 fake number plates in the Upper East Region within the last three months, adding that, the end users of the crime were residents in the region.
“Although the National DVLA has blacklisted HFC Embossment Company Limited which hitherto supply the DVLA with embossed number plates on request over breach of professionalism, the company engaged in illegal services.”
He added that the head of the company had absconded at the time the task force went to the company.
He also admonished the general public to apply for their motor and vehicle registrations, only at the Drivers Vehicle and Licensing Authority office and not through middlemen.
By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana
