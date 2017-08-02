modernghana logo

Managers of Owere Mines given ultimatum to address workers concerns

Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
40 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu has tasked Managers of Owere Mines in Konongo to address concerns of disgruntled workers within seven days or face sanctions .

The intervention by the minister comes after the workers picketed at the Ministry to protest against non-payment of salaries in the last 19 months.

The workers also accused the management of engaging in illegal mining activities on the concession even in the wake of government's fight against the menace.

Addressing the staff in Accra, Mr. Amewu gave a one week ultimatum to the management to address the matter or face sanctions.

The General Secretary of the Konongo Branch of the Ghana Mine Workers Union Konong Branch, Francis Owusu also said they will hold the minister to his words.

He told JoyBusiness, they are ready to cooperate with the ministry in finding a lasting solution to their concerns.

In a petition to the minister, the Union stated “the concession which was acquired for large scale mining in 2004 has been diverted to galamsey site by the owners of the concession since November 2016”.

In spite of the president’s instruction for illegal mining activities to halt, Owere mines galamsey activities continues unabated, according to the disgruntled workers.

