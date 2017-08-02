TOP STORIES
Dr Lawrence Tetteh to hold crusade at Denkyira Obuase
Dr Lawrence Tetteh, an economist and international evangelist, is to hold a healing crusade at Denkyira Obuase in October, where a mob action led to the death of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, a Detachment Commander.
Dr Tetteh, also the President of the UK based Worldwide Miracle Outreach told reporters in Accra on Tuesday that he would rally churches around the community in the Central Region, for a massive healing and restoration crusade.
He said a national tragedy occurred in the town, “and I believe as a nation we are all guilty in one way or the other for the shedding of an innocent blood”.
Dr Tetteh said: “The people of Ghana has taken so many things for granted,” and called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to turn to God and mend their ways.
He said it was written in 2 Chronicle 7:14 that “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and heal the land”.
Major Mahama, who was jogging on May 29, was killed by a mob from Denkyira Obuase, who mistook him for an armed robber.
