You can not defend a problem at the level of thinking that created it.By: Prof. Alex Appiah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
WordDigest: Who Leads Your Way?
"God is with us; he is our leader. His priests with their trumpets will sound the battle cry against you. People of Israel, do not fight against the LORD, the God of your ancestors, for you will not succeed."
[2 Chronicles 13:12] NIV
What are you following today? In other words, who or what has the most influence in your life?
Do you take decisions based on what the news says or what someone tells you in your world?
It is wrong to get other people's advice that you allow to influence you to become your leader.
When God is your leader, nothing can stand in your way. Even in bad times God knows His children.
God has promised again and again that He will never leave you nor forsake you.
He is a good leader, and you will never be alone when you are serving Him.
God will lead you down paths of righteousness and peace.
Be blessed.
Prayer
O' Lord lead me down paths of righteousness, peace and victory.
Confession
You alone is God.
WordDigest whatsapp page /writer's #: +233246646694
#WordDigest
#Inspiringthegeneration
