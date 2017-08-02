TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
WordDigest: Fill Me With Joy
"You make known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand"
[Psalms 16:11] NIV
God promises that joy is found in His presence.
And if you have accepted Jesus as your Lord and Savior, then His presence lives inside of you.
Meaning you are filled with joy.
Joy manifests when you focus your mind and heart on the Father and begin to praise Him.
Interestingly you can access the joy inside you at anytime, day or night.
Do not waste another minute feeling overburdened and discouraged.
Let the joy of the Lord be your strength, and you will move forward in victory on the path of life He has prepared for you.
Bless you.
Prayer
Lord Jesus, fill my life with unending joy.
Confession
Dear God, you are my source of joy.
WordDigest writer's/whatsapp page #: +233246646694
#WordDigest
#Inspiringthegeneration
