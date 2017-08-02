TOP STORIES
you are a devil and you dont know what the bible entails,bad man.By: Bill,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Investors’ Eagerness For Consumer Products Increases
Accra, Aug. 2, CDA Consult – The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) started August trading activities with eagerness as investors’ interest in consumer and banking sectors climbed upward. Volume traded was 686,214 shares which were valued at GHc2,894,920.79.
The Banking and Consumer sectors were the most preferred in the trading session as 13 equities registered activities with two gainers and a loser, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market Expert observation of trading obtained by CDA Consult in Accra, on Tuesday indicated.
According to the Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market Expert in spite of the renewed investors’ interest the benchmark GSE-Composite Index dipped slightly by 0.2 per cent to close at 2,251.9 points.
Fan Milk Limited a leading manufacturer of ice cream and yoghurt, and a significant player in the fruit drinks market experienced a block trade in its shares as investors continue to bid up the stock; it rose by 0.4 per cent to close at GHc16.07 per share.
Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, a banking and financial services company inched up by 0.04 per cent to close at GHc26.23 per share whilst Ecobank Transnational Incorporated dipped by 7.1 per cent to close at GHc0.13 per share.
The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GHc0.3522 with a Year-To-Date return of 28.12 per cent.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) offering a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedication to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
Nordea Capital develops investment products that are relevant to the market and that we believe are designed to produce consistent, competitive investment performance.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance