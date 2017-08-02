TOP STORIES
Moroccan Ambassador holds reception to mark 80th Anniversary
Accra, Aug 1, GNA - The Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Hamid Chabar, says his country's return to the African Union is not an end in itself, but to bring substantial value addition to the Continent.
This, he said, could be done through the action of its multilateral institutions and bilateral relations initiated with a large number of African countries.
The action of the Kingdom of Morocco to join the African Union, which is based on respect, mutual benefit, active solidarity and sharing, is now a tangible reality illustrated in specific areas including political, economic and educational levels.
Mr Chabar said this at a reception organised by the Moroccan Embassy in Accra to mark the 80th Anniversary of the Ascension to the Throne by His Majesty, King Mohammed VI, and the celebration of the Moroccan Monarchical Institution, whose history is merged with that of Morocco.
He said: 'Morrocco is the second African investor on the Continent and the first investor in the ECOWAS Region with 63 per cent of Moroccan foreign investments which are oriented towards the Continent, where Moroccan private sector is very active in more than 25 countries.
'The Moroccan economic action in Africa combines regional structured projects with small projects which have a strong socio-economic impact such as the Atlantic pipeline project to connect Nigeria with Morocco, which will cross 11 West African countries,' he said.
Mr Chabar named the construction of large fertilizer plants in some African countries to serve as green growth drivers in their respective sub-regions to contribute to food security.
'These major structured projects are accompanied by medium size ones with great socio-economic impact on the populations, such as the distribution of fertilizers to small farmers; food grants and donations to vocational training institutions and others for fishing communities,' he said.
On education, Mr Chabar said among the 8,600 students from sub-Saharan Africa pursuing programmes at different universities and institutes in Morocco, 6,600 were granted scholarships by the Moroccan Government.
'Since 2005, 35,500 students and executives from Sub-Saharan Africa have pursued their trainings in Morocco through scholarships offered by the Kingdom.'
He said under the Presidency of His Majesty the King, Morocco placed Africa at the heart of its concerns through initiatives such as hosting meetings on Climate Change (COP22) in Marrakech in November 2016 and the summit on the Impact of Climate Change in Africa which brought together 30 African heads of state and governments.
'These reminders show how legitimate and natural the return of Morocco to its African institutional family, the AU, and its accession to the ECOWAS, which were the results of Morocco's constantly renewed concerns to work hand in hand with African countries to develop and preserve the dignity of the Continent and ensure its prosperity,' Mr Chabar said.
On the relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and Ghana, the Ambassador observed that 2017 is, undoubtedly, an important step in the process of consolidating relations between the two countries for two reasons; the successful election of a new president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the visit by His Majesty, King Mohammed VI, to Ghana in February 2017.
These were political and economic benefits through the signing of 25 agreements on cooperation in various fields, reflecting the will of the two countries to secure their relations and to work closely for their consolidation.
Mr Chabar expressed appreciation to Nana Akufo-Addo, the Government and the people of Ghana for the continued cherished relationship.
Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, said: 'We have been observing with keen interest and admiration the seriousness and enthusiasm with which Morocco, under the reign of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, has activated several positive projects within the African Region.
'The tremendous strides the Government has made at the Political, Economic, Transport and Logistics, Training and Scholarships levels as highlighted by the Ambassador, is a further testament of the key role Morocco is playing on the African Continent ...'
'... And the level of confidence the people of Morocco have in the leadership of His Majesty the King of Morocco, the reason for which Morocco was not affected by the Arab Spring'.
GNA
