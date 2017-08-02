TOP STORIES
Association of Small Scale Industries unveils strategic plan
Accra, Aug 1, GNA - The Association of Small Scale Industries (ASSI), the apex body of trade sector associations within the manufacturing and service sectors, has been re-launched after 30 years of operation in Ghana.
The re-launch coincides with the launch of a five-year strategic plan (2017-2022) in partnership with National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Private Enterprise Federation and Business Sector Advocacy Challenge (BUSAC).
It would assist and strengthen small scale industries to achieve economic development and viability whilst serving as the lead advocate for trade sector associations in Ghana.
It was held on the theme: 'A Well Organised Micro and Small Scale Sector: Key Partner for Decent Jobs and Driver for Economic Transformation.'
The Strategic Plan has five objectives that aim to structure and revive the Association at the regional as well as district levels, review and deepen its formal relationships with its stakeholders and assess the needs of its members to identify possible gaps or opportunities for new service delivery.
ASSI would also make capacity building of members and leadership development a group culture as well as work to improve upon resource mobilisation and income generation from more diversified streams.
Speaking at the re-launch ceremony in Accra, Ms Kosi A. Yankey, the Executive Director of NBSSI said the world now recognises the current stage of development as driven by entrepreneurship.
She said entrepreneurs contributed to the gross domestic product of the economy, create employment, wealth and well-being to many people in the country.
Based on these key points, Ms Yankey said the small scale sector held a lot of promise in transforming the economy.
Ms Yankey said the NBSSI was much aware of the challenges facing the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise's (MSME) operators in the country, and was making changes in their strategies as well as adopting new ones to meet their demands.
She therefore tasked the ASSI to identify its challenges and come out with workable solutions for the good of its members.
Mr Nicholas Gebara, the Fund Manager of BUSAC Fund said the fund had always been opened for supporting ASSI in its endeavour to advocate conducive business environment for its members.
He said in June 2016, the BUSAC Fund and ASSI signed an agreement to embark on a journey to rejuvenate the structures of the organisation and make it effective in delivering on its mandate.
He said the successful implementation of this action would ensure that ASSI effectively represented the interest of small scale enterprises and should result in growth, competitiveness and profitability of MSME.
Mr Saeed Moomen, the National President of ASSI said the Association was confronted with challenges of poor service delivery to members, lack of internal democracy and ineffective representation, which threatened its survival.
He said the re-launch formed part of a four-step plan of restricting ASSI which were recruitment of consultants to review constitution; develop strategic plan; data base of members; and publicity.
Others he said were participatory processes to adopt the constitution and elect new national officers.
The ASSI established in 1986, has complemented the efforts of state and non-state institutions in driving small scale sector needed for employment creation, business growth and revenue mobilisation for Government at the national and regional levels.
The Association has a membership of 6,300 out of the estimated number of one million people which includes hairdressers and barbers, tailors and dressmakers, plumbers, mechanic, metal fabricators, agribusiness entrepreneurs, electronics, professional photographers, weavers, share processors, air conditioning and refrigeration, amongst others.
GNA
By Kwamina Tandoh/Cecilia Aboagye, GNA
