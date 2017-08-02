TOP STORIES
Herbalife Family Foundation, SOS Children's Village sign $10,000 nutrition deal
Herbalife Family Foundation, a charity organ of the Herbalife International, on Friday unveiled its first ever nutritional partnership project with SOS Children’s Village in Ghana at a ceremony in Tema.
The deal is aimed at providing quality nutritional needs for inmates at the orphanage.
At a short ceremony to mark the event, the Foundation presented a dummy cheque of $10,000 to the management of the orphanage.
A chunk of the money will be used to refurbish the kitchen and provide cooking utensils for the inmates while the rest will go into the daily nutritional budget.
The Foundation has pledged its continued support for the orphanage which includes annual grants as part of its corporate social responsibility.
The foundation's partnership with the orphanage was base on sound management and solid financial accountability measures the SOS Children's Village has maintained.
Prior to the launch, twelve Independent Herbalife Nutrition Members from various cities across the country visited SOS Children’s Villages in Tema and held a nutrition day.
Speaking during the presentation of the cheque, a Herbalife Nutrition Member, Evans Obour, said his team members (Millionaire Team) visited the orphanage and were impressed by their activeness.
He said they interacted with the children, showed them the value of good nutrition and how to lead healthy active lifestyles.
“It was a privilege to be present to see how our funding and volunteerism can assist these children in getting good nutrition which helps them in their development,” he said.
Mr. Obour said since 2005 the Foundation has been supporting vulnerable children, underscoring the decision to partner SOS to launch their first Herbalife partnership program in Ghana.
“Nutrition plays a very important role in our everyday life and so we are here to give the children our full support not just our products but what’s goes into good nutrition,” he said.
Herbalife Family Foundation was established in 1994 and is committed to improving the lives of children around the world by supporting charitable organizations that provide one of life’s most basic necessities - good nutrition.
Also known as Casa Herbalife Programme, it provides millions of dollars in funding and volunteer assistance each year to more than 130 organizations worldwide.
These funds bring nutrition to more than 100, 000 children in over 50 countries on a daily basis.
