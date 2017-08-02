TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Akua Donkor stole two vehicles from NADMO – Abu Ramadan
A deputy director general of the National Disaster and Management Organization (NADMO), Abu Ramadan has accused the founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor of stealing two vehicles belonging to the organization.
According to him, she stole them before the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government assumed office in January 2017.
Speaking on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, Abu Ramadan lamented that the erstwhile government left NADMO broke and that has affected its ability to operate effectively.
His comments were on the back of series of backlash against NADMO over its failure to distribute relief items to victims of last week’s floods in the Northern Region.
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
