Elephant stops traffic to pilfer potatoes from truck

UPI.com
1 minute ago | General News

An elephant on an Indian road was filmed pulling a tarp from the top of a truck and stealing some of its load of potatoes.

The video, filmed on a road through the Garhbeta forest in West Midnapore, West Bengal, shows the elephant pulling the tarp at the top of a produce truck to the side.

The elephant then pilfers potatoes from inside the truck while ignoring calls for it to get away from the truck.

The pachyderm is unperturbed even when the truck driver and others stopped on the road attempt to use firecrackers to chase it away.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

