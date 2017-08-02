TOP STORIES
IF YOU CLOSE YOUR EYES COS OF A BAD FELLOW ,YOU WILL NOT SEE THE GOOD WHEN HE PASSESBy: crash hall
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
AMERI—An Opinion Of A Chief Whiner At-Large
In 2015, at the peak of what I call the worst energy crisis in the history of Ghana, cabinet approved a deal with AMERI, under BOOT (Build Own Operate and Transfer) to solve the problem. This agreement was sent to parliament, as a requirement under the 1992 constitution, for ratification.
I do remember that the Energy ministry sent the agreement and all other options available to govt. The select committee on Energy had several consultations with the ministry and experts and unanimously concluded that BOOT was the best option at the time. This was affirmed by the house at plenary without any objection. This empowered government to seal the deal with AMERI.
This notwithstanding, the largest opposition party, NPP raised all sorts of allegations why the deal was a bad one. Now in Government, Ghanaians are expecting NPP to as a matter of urgency, proceed to court with the evidences they had to prosecute the "corrupt" public officials who entered into the deal. Surprisingly, they are now at sea looking for evidence. This, in itself is not bad since it's always 'better late than never'.
However, some of the reasons this government is giving makes one wonders whether governance has been reduced to a concert party.
Conclusion
I believe strongly that the noise about AMERI deal is much ado about nothing. The motion before parliament is just a continuation of political posturing of NPP in opposition. If NPP actually meant business, they would straight away used the evidence of Fraud to repudiate the agreement as they desired. Again, the BNI investigations is also just to play to the gallery. I doubt if a govt appointee could be charged with 'Willfully Causing Financial Lost to the State', when s/he just carried out an agreement that emanated from cabinet and approved by parliament, except s/he went outside the terms and conditions under the contract.
On the ministerial committee report, I won't hesitate to say that it's a joke. If indeed they authored such a report, then its proper place is the dust bin. The only benefits we can boast of about the Addison committee is that some Ghanaians (committee members) benefited from the largess of AMERI. The per diem AMERI gave to them will certainly be spend in Ghana.
Justice Tettey
Philadelphia, USA.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Justice Tettey
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature