Until Ghanaian leaders start "planting trees" they know very much they will not live to enjoy it's shades, we are not ready to develop as a country.
Proudly 44.4%
Will this opinion get the needed readership or be considered by online news portals? Will there be a planned meeting over the content by the persons of high 'connections'? It is important to ask questions whiles i attempt to put up an opinion without a title but content talking about my beloved NDC, you can call it the lame horse party. I am NOT a lawyer, neither am I CONNECTED to the POWERS that be. My parents are POOR and do not have any known relative. I am proudly 44.4%.
Congratulations to Chief Dr. Goodluck Ebere Jonathan of the South-South province of Nigeria for proving to the world that the African is not power drunk but knows when to leave the stage. That politics is not about yourself but the organization you represent,the political party that gave you the platform to make a name for yourself, its future. To his political brother, Dr. John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, i say congratulation for celebrating 25 years of marriage in style.I will surely get a copy of the next edition of Ovation International, Ghanaians ought to be celebrated.
Have you ever wondered why professionals in Ghana are ashamed of being associated with the NDC? Ever wondered why the educated ones distance themselves from the great NDC? Politics ought to be a venture for brainy people.
There are 2 categories of youngsters in the NDC, the Association of Traitors code-named FONKAR remix and the Coalition of Bootlickers. I will attempt to talk about these groups in a context that will amaze even me.
FONKAR REMIX.
During the days of Prof. John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memories, there existed a group of persons who thought that internal contest was the way to go, ie a sitting President should be contested. The kind of internal acrimony that existed in the NDC may never be witnessed again. FONKAR (Friends Of Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings) known elements included Comrade Kofi Adams (now National Organizer), Alhaji Sidii Abubakari Musah (now National Youth Organizer), Ras Mubarak (now Member of Parliament) etc. Those days were the days of 'war-of-words', the days of the Yutong Bus et al. The GAME champions were Comrade Ludwig Akpene Hlodze (then National Youth Organizer), Wofa Yaw Boateng Gyan (then National Organizer) and a host of others. Those were the days of incumbency advantage and show of loyalty to the party structure.
We have never had a sitting President contested again.
COALITION OF BOOTLICKERS.
The fear of the unknown, which is what change will bring seem to be the fundamental reason for SAME OLD WAY attitude. The perception that these comrades may have benefited from the spoils of war and are calling for the same leader to lead us into battle 2020 has earned them that title.
REALITY.
The common call is for CHANGE. The attempt to create the perception that it is a FONKAR replay is an attempt to trivialize the call on the basis that;
(I) Prof Mills won political power for the NDC.
(II) None of the contenders were appointees of Prof Mills.
(III) There was a unanimous decision from the Mills/Rawlings groups to support Prof Mills' 2nd return.
(IV) Prof Mills had the trait for unity. The comeback of Goosie Tano, Dr. Obed Asamoah and the role of Chairman Rawlings, Nana Konadu (she was even a polling agent in the 2008 polls) and other great minds in 2008 could not be thrown into the dust in 2012. The call was reward Prof. Mills for who he was, the God-sent messiah of the NDC.
Election 2012 was a verdict on Prof. Mills' legacy, the NDC legacy. Then came elections of national executives (i will in future write on the role of the presidency in weakening the NDC). It is open knowledge of how the POWERS that BE worked against GAME and brought in FONKAR (they are all members of the NDC though). Some persons claim that was the beginning of the 44.4%. Politics of lies became the order of the day, neglect of the party structure and reward of the social media fanatics. Constituency executives were left to work on EMPTY STOMACHS. Branch executives couldn't even pride themselves in t-shirts, then came display of affluence, monecracy.
The call for a new leader who is proudly 44.4 with lots of positives and who would bring back the over 1.2 million deficit + 1 vote is the hope of all. A gentleman who appeals to all the interest groups within the party is what we need, another Prof. Mills.
The name calling will not end, the biting will continue unabated but in the spirit of the NDC, may we not degenerate into the Chief Bola Ige's situation. We do not want a Ken Saro Wiwa in Ghana. Until then celebrate life.
Edem Koku Edem,
Goaso.
After the ONAAPO election, i wrote a letter to the President and the prophet that i am, my predictions were on point.
