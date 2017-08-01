TOP STORIES
Standard Chartered introduces new credit cards
Stephen Asante, GNA
Kumasi, Aug. 01, GNA - Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has launched two new credit cards to as part of continued effort make business transactions more convenient for its customers.
'Visa Infinite' and 'Visa Platinum' are innovative products that provide customers with a wide range of options in doing business.
Mr. Henry Baye, Head of Retail Banking, West Africa, speaking at the official launch in Kumasi, said it was determined to bring cutting-edge digital banking services to the people.
The 'Visa Infinite' Card - the first of its kind to be introduced in the country, he indicated, 'comes with a lot of benefit', including a complimentary travel insurance of up to US$2.5 million, air ticketing payment and worldwide emergency services.
The 'Visa Platinum' card, on the other hand is designed to make business transaction relating to buying and selling, easy for customers.
Mr. Baye said the Cards had been encoded with unique security features to protect the identity and personal data of users.
He added that such innovative technologies, were being pursued by the bank with the view to transforming the culture of doing business in the country.
It is a move towards creating a cashless society.
Mrs. Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, encouraged customers to go for the Cards and said it was for their own convenience.
She said the bank, which had been operating in Ghana for 120 years would continue to put the customer at the heart of its thinking and actions.
Good customer care remained its major priority and that the management was determined to go the extra mile to help more people to adopt the culture of saving their money with the banks.
This, she said, was the way forward to create wealth, reduce poverty and promote economic growth.
