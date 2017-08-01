TOP STORIES
Take care of your character and your dignity will take care of itselfBy: Pat,Japan
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Hospital takes delivery of ultra-modern dental chair
New Abirem (E/R), Aug 01, GNA - The New Abirem Government Hospital in the Birim North District has taken delivery of an ultra-modern dental chair to improve dental healthcare.
It has an inbuilt x-ray viewer and light-emitting diode (LED) display screen that enables the patients to follow everything done by the dentist.
This was jointly donated by VIVO Energy Ghana and Newmont Golden Ridge Limited, Akyem Mine.
Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner, the Managing Director of VIVO Energy, said it was their contribution to efforts at helping to equip the hospital to enhance the quality of care.
He said patients in the area would no longer have to travel long distances to access dental healthcare.
Mr. Joep Coenen, the General Manager of Newmont, Akyem Mines, said his company was proud to have partnered VIVO on the noble gesture.
He said it was also collaborating with another European Company, Atlas Copco, to build antenatal ward for the hospital.
It had already provided the facility with a mechanized water system and stand-by generator, adding that the support would continue.
Dr. Thomas Azurago, the District Health Director, receiving the gift, thanked the two companies for the gesture.
He used the occasion to appeal for the construction of residential accommodation for health workers posted to the area.
Obrempong Kwesi Amo Kyeretwie, acting Gyasihene of Akyem-Kotoku, asked that similar support was given to health facilities across the area.
GNA
By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News