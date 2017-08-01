TOP STORIES
GNA Bids Service Personnel Farewell
Accra, Aug. 1, GNA - Mrs Yaa Oforiwah Asare-Peasah, the Acting Director of Editorial, Ghana News Agency (GNA) has urged service personnel to go out and exhibit the experience they acquired from the Agency to enhance their future aspirations.
Speaking at the end-of-service party for the personnel in Accra, the Director of Editorial commended them for their selfless efforts over the past ten months with the Agency saying, 'it has been a training platform for you and we wish you well in all your endeavours".
Mrs Asare-Peasah said the 2016/2017 year group of service personnel was the largest, which comprise of about 24 personnel, who had worked hard and comported themselves, making it difficult for the Agency to let go of them.
She said: 'We can't employ any of you because there is a ban on employment, until it is lifted, we can't do anything'.
Mr Julius Kofi Satsi, the Co-ordinator of the 2016/2017 batch of the Agency's service personnel, expressed gratitude to management for the opportunity given them and expressed the wish that their stay would be extended since the Agency had reshaped their journalistic skills.
'We would have wished to continue our stay here in advancing the agenda of the Agency to disseminate credible news story with speed and accuracy. This is something which cannot be taken from us,' he added.
Mr Satsi said as part of their contribution to the growth of the Agency, they have a token which would be presented to the Agency within this month.
He urged his colleagues not to be afraid to venture into any viable opportunity since the skills they acquired was capable of developing them to meet challenges ahead.
Mr Benjamin Hallo, service personnel, said he was guided to do journalistic writings on exclusives, features, and his experience with the Agency had given him deep interest in journalism'.
Mr Hallo mentioned that, 'editorial arrest' a quote by Nana Jehu-Appiah, the Head of the Sub desk had guided him to write properly without making petty journalistic errors.
He suggested that, GNA should consider commencing short courses for fresh graduates in print journalism which would help GNA to generate internal funds to cushion its financial status.
Mr Gideon Ahenkorah, service personnel, said the skills he had gained would cushion him to become one of the finest marketing communication professional so that he would be able to deliver to expectation.
GNA
By Ernestina Serwaa Asante, GNA
Social News