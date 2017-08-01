TOP STORIES
UMB Bank, UMB Capital outdoors Foundation
UMB Bank has launched the UMB Foundation, an independent philanthropic entity organized to streamline the corporate social responsibility initiatives of UMB Bank and UMB Capital.
The foundation seeks to achieve the bank’s vision of “creating meaningful and sustainable social and civic impact” with education, health and projects that celebrate and promote Ghanaian heritage and culture as its main focus areas.
Speaking at the launch the Board chairperson of the foundation, Grace Amey-Obeng said, “from the perspective of its corporate sponsors, UMB Bank and UMB Capital, UMB Foundation was created to give back to the beautiful nation of Ghana that has contributed to the success of both UMB Bank and UMB Capital.”
She further commented that “corporate philanthropy through the creation of foundations is an effective, strategic and sustainable method of providing necessary assistance in key areas of need.”
Chief Executive Officer of UMB Foundation, Yvonne Botchey provided an overview of the structure of UMB Foundation and summarized the strategic objectives of each focus area.
Ms. Botchey noted that the foundation will be announcing its first key projects in each focus area and also added, “we expect these projects to make a meaningful difference in the areas of education, health and the celebration and promotion of Ghanaian heritage and culture.”
UMB Foundation will sponsor projects throughout Ghana over time and more specifically, initial projects in health will target the Northern and Upper West regions, while education projects will focus on the Volta region.
The initial projects in the third focus area of celebration and promotion of Ghanaian heritage and culture will be organized in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.
UMB Foundation is governed by an independent four member Board of Directors that are supported by sub-committees tasked to implement activities in each key focus area.
