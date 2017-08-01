TOP STORIES
Tema: NPP Invisible Forces threaten chaos over jobs
The Tema base of the Pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, Invisible forces, have threatened to visit chaos on the Tema metropolis if the NPP government does not provide them with jobs.
The aggrieved Invisible Forces, a vigilante group affiliated with the governing party, say they are being ridiculed for their unemployment, despite the fact that they worked to bring their party to power.
They have however served notice they will vent their frustrations on Tema in a manner akin to the Delta Force's disturbances in Kumasi if their neglect by the government does not end.
Their threats came during the maiden edition of the Ministry of Information and Ministry of Local Government town hall meeting held in Tema today.
The spokesperson of the group said, “you promised that there are certain jobs on the way coming. We exchanged numbers with those who are supposed to employ us. I have called them for almost two months now but nobody is ready to answer my calls.”
“Please, if they will not give us work to do, what happened at Kumasi, the same thing will happen here… We are even ashamed. Some of us, we are walking in the sun and they are laughing at us. Is that how the party is supposed to treat us?”
One of the members who spoke to Citi News, later on, said, “the youth in Tema East are very peaceful. We may be well built but we don't want to engage in any form of lawlessness. However, we feel we have been neglected by the party – a party we worked and toiled for to ensure it won power. They have not given us jobs and are rather bringing in people to come and work.”
“At the end of the day, they say we are lazy. We are fed up with this maltreatment and if care is not taken, what happened in Kumasi will happen in Tema.”
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
