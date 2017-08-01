TOP STORIES
A GENTLEMAN DOES NOT REGUSE AN OFFER! PLEASE PREZ ATTA MILLSBy: akoaso,Hamburg/Germa
Abirim head doctor arrested for stealing hospital property
The Medical Superintendent of New Abirim Government Hospital Dr. Osei Bonsu has been arrested for allegedly stealing items belonging to the hospital.
The items were being conveyed by one Edward Damptey from Abirim to a private hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, which is said to belong to Dr. Osei Bonsu.
According to Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, the items impounded include a delivery lamp, three hospital beds and a hosepipe all belonging to the Abirim Government Hospital.
During interrogation, Dr. Osei Bonsu claimed the items were scraps which he was depositing at his private facility in Kumasi.
He pleaded with the police to free him because it was his first time of indulging in such offense.
ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said, police are investigating the matter and may charge Dr. Osei Bonsu with stealing if found culpable.
Dr. Osei Bonsu has since been granted bail while investigations continue.
